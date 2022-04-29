CLEVELAND (WJW) – Winter is over, so what’s on the horizon for the next few months? Will there be record-setting heat or more cool, breezy days?

FOX 8’s weather team is breaking down its long-range summer forecast.

La Nina still appears to be the main player in June, but it’s expected to fade later this summer.

As far as temperatures go, June could be a little below average and July is expected to be a little above average. We’re going to reserve August for the warmest month of the summer.

We’ll probably see a few more than 90 degree days on the back half of summer and maybe even edging into September. We’re predicting 12 to 17 days of 90 degrees or higher.

So, what about thunderstorms? We’re expecting June to be the most active and August will be the quietest.

It looks like the active zone for hurricane formation may be in the Gulf of Mexico this August and early September.