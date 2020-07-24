Look up! Two meteor showers could produce bright fireballs next week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Eyes to the skies — again!

Two meteor showers will be visible the night of July 28 into early July 29, AccuWeather reports: the southern Delta Aquarids and the Alpha Capricornids.

Neither shower is considered major, AccuWeather reports, but stargazers could be able to see 15 to 20 meteors per hour.

The Alpha Capricornids could produce a number of bright fireballs, which are visible for much longer than a shooting star.

As far as timing, AccuWeather suggests heading outside around 1 a.m. Meteors will be visible across all areas of the sky.

If it’s cloudy or you miss the showers, AccuWeather reports the showers will continue to produce around 15-20 meteors per hour through the end of the month.

The Comet Neowise was visible to the naked eye the past couple of weeks for skygazers across the Northern Hemisphere.

It’s finally beginning to dim, but Fox 8 viewers captured lots of beautiful photos of the comet.

