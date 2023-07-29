***Watch previous coverage of Star Link in the video above.***

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The International Space Station should be clearly visible in the Northeast Ohio sky Saturday night, but that’s not the only thing.

According to local astronomer Jay Reynolds, the space station will rise in the northwest around 9:49 p.m., peaking nearly above us and setting in the southeast around 9:55 p.m.

The sky should clear up enough for a view of the ISS later tonight that will be nearly overhead!@fox8news #Ohwx #Cleveland pic.twitter.com/eNl6X5YOo3 — Mackenzie Bart (@mbartwx) July 29, 2023

This will be last easily visible pass until mid-September, Reynolds said.

However, what some viewers previously described as an unusual “string of lights” will also be returning to the nighttime sky.

According to Reynolds, 27 Space-X’s Star Link satellites will be passing over Northeast Ohio. Expect to see a line of bright lights, but they won’t be as bright as the space station.

To catch a glimpse, Reynolds suggests looking northwest around 9:18 p.m. The satellites will pass over at approximately 70 degrees and soar down to the southeast horizon around 9:23 p.m.

So, will the skies be clear enough to catch these spectacles? FOX 8 meteorologist Mackenzie Bart says yes! Any evening showers are continuing to fizzle out and head south, leaving the area dry and mostly clear after sunset. Keep up with weather conditions here.