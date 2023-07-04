***Related video above: 4th of July parades, events across Northeast Ohio.***

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Light Up The Lake returns to downtown Cleveland this Fourth of July holiday with a spectacular show and other free, family-friendly events.

“I just love the 4th. It’s my favorite holiday of the year: love, patriotism, all things summer,” said Sandip Mody.

The party celebrating the nation’s independence kicked off at 5 p.m. at Voinovich Park with several food trucks, games, kids activities and a live DJ playing music.

Hundreds began arriving early to get a good spot to watch the fireworks over Lake Erie, which are scheduled to start around 10 p.m. and last for at least 20 minutes.

“We’re right by the water,” said Ulysses Altizer, who came early with friends. “We actually asked some people where to sit and see the fireworks going off, and you’ve got boats coming in so it’s awesome.”

Up the street at Progressive Field, the Guardians face the Atlanta Braves and also plan a star-spangled fireworks finale sure to wow the fans.

“Me personally, as a Guardians fan, my favorite part at Progressive Field, the fireworks they’re going to do after the game tonight,” said Wesley Bacon.

Fireworks can be seen from across the north coast, including the Flats, Whiskey Island, Wendy Park, Kirtland Park, Superior Viaduct, Settlers Landing and Edgewater Park where hundreds spent the day at the beach and also picnicking ahead of the light show.

Revelers call it the perfect summer day and night to celebrate the country with family and friends.

”It’s our Independence Day, baby!” said Altizer.

The fireworks display will be streamed live around 10 p.m.