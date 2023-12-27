CLEVELAND (WJW) – A warning for anyone who purchased or received a gift card over the holiday season. Despite what the card’s value says, it may actually be worthless when you try to use it.

“We went to the rack, we saw the VISA gift cards, I just picked the $50 one and took it to the cash register and paid for it,” said Tyrik Reed.

Reed is a producer here at FOX 8.

Dec. 17, he went to the Giant Eagle on West 117th Street in Cleveland and did what perhaps thousands of people in Northeast Ohio did before Christmas — he bought a gift card.

“My girlfriend, she tried to use it the next day online, it came back denied. We called VISA and they told us that they put a hold on it because someone tried to use it to make a purchase through PayPal and from there, we tried to find the remaining balance. It was zero dollars,” Reed said.

“Usually when you go to a retailer to purchase a gift card, you can tell whether it’s been tampered with. There’s evidence of tampering, but what we’re hearing is that you’re not seeing that and when you purchase it, everything seems normal,” said Ericka Dilworth, director of operations for the Better Business Bureau serving Greater Cleveland.

She says this gift card scam has become so prevalent in Northeast Ohio that the organization issued a warning to consumers about it.

Sometimes a scammer may take multiple cards off a shelf, delete them of their value and place them back on the rack undetected.

“It was still in its original packaging, it didn’t look tampered. I mean, I opened it, the bar code, at least as far as I could tell didn’t look tampered with any kind of way, so there was really no indication that something had happened to the card or that there weren’t any funds on the card when we tried to use it,” said Reed.

On Dec. 19, the manager of a drug store in Bay Village called police when they discovered fraudulent VISA cards on a rack.

They say surveillance video shows two males enter the store and place the cards, which had fraudulent barcodes, and when the code is scanned and money added, the funds go to a different card.

“The scammers are smart. I’m sorry to say that, but it’s ever-evolving, said Dilworth.

“$50 to me matters you know, so just kind of losing that money and not really knowing whether or not you can actually get it back is a frustrating experience for sure,” said Reed.

Reed tells us it appears that VISA is trying to resolve the issue for them, but says it could take 60 to 90 days.

FOX 8 reached out to Giant Eagle, and a spokesperson says they are following up with VISA to ensure that they provide any assistance possible in investigating Reed’s recent experience.

BBB officials say if you do get scammed, first contact the number on the back of the card, then call the retailer where you purchased the card. Make sure to do it as soon as possible.

They also suggest going onto a retailer’s website and buying a digital gift card instead.