SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Summit County officials are warning about a scam that has been targeting residents in the county recently.

According to officials, scammers will call residents, posing as Summit County sheriff’s deputies or other local law enforcement officers.

The caller will then tell the resident that they need to make a payment over the phone.

“The scammer may claim that the resident has failed to pay some sort of fine or outstanding traffic ticket, has failed to respond to a jury duty summons, has a warrant out for their arrest or the arrest of a loved one, or that a loved one has been arrested and is in our jail awaiting bond,” the Summit County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The scammers may even use the names of actual deputies.

“In some cases the scammers are claiming to be Sgt. Boyd,” the department said Tuesday on Facebook.

Officials are reminding residents that they never call residents about warrants or unpaid fines, nor do they ask for money over the phone.

Anyone who gets a call like this should hang up and call dispatchers at (330) 643-2181.