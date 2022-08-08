AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron police are giving residents a heads up for the weekend ahead.

Those who live in the area of the Akron Fulton Airport (1600 Triplett Boulevard) are advised that low-flying planes are expected to be zooming through the skies for the upcoming Props and Pistons Festival.

The event, running Friday through Sunday, reportedly includes performances from military and aerobatic aircrafts. Police made clear the FAA has approved the flying and the practice sessions.

“We know that it can be alarming to hear and see this if you are unaware of what is going on,” police said in a Facebook post. “We would like to make it as memorable and enjoyable as possible for everyone in the area.”

