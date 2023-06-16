LONDON, Ohio (WCMH) — A lakeside home is on the market for $2.85 million, listed as “resort-inspired living” with a boathouse, an expansive outdoor living space and a one-of-a-kind lower level celebrating the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Located at 2020 E. Choctaw Drive, the property sits on 1.88 acres.

Located at 2020 E. Choctaw Drive, the property sits on 1.88 acres on the shore of Choctaw Lake in Madison County. The luxury home is one of more than 880 homes in the private lake community, situated less than 30 minutes from Columbus and Springfield.

Constructed in 2007, the 8,356 square-foot home features seven bedrooms, five full bathrooms, three half bathrooms, a three-car garage and a front entry way opening to a two-story “lake room.” A wall of windows frame double sliding doors, providing natural light with a wood-burning fireplace and an imported Italian chandelier.

An expansive deck is accessible from the lake room and the chef’s kitchen, adorned with handmade terracotta tile, custom granite countertops, glass backsplash and a double bowl copper farm sink. Imported European chandeliers completes the space with Miele double ovens and a range with gas cooktop.

Continuing through the main floor, solid wood entry doors welcomes guests into the owner’s suite with an expansive closet, a walk-in marble shower, etched stained glass windows, an oversized jacuzzi tub and glass doors providing access to the home’s deck.

A “Buckeye Room” honoring Ohio State decorates the lower level with a custom bar, built-in wood cabinetry and a custom etched block “O” mirror. Out the double sliding doors, the saltwater pool with spillover spa centers the backyard featuring a built-in hot tub, an outdoor kitchen, three pergolas and a stone fireplace.

Across the manicured lawn, the boat house and lake docks feature an electric boat lift with tie-ups. Learn more about the property and view additional photos here.