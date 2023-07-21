SENECAVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A lakeside home is on the market for $2.2 million, listed as a custom “resort-like” property featuring a multi-level deck complete with a pool and hot tub.

Constructed in 2014, the 6,378-square-foot home includes seven bedrooms. (Courtesy Photo/Ohio Lakefront Living Realty)

Located at 23018 Loop Road, the “serene luxury” property sits on 0.73 of an acre on the shore of Senecaville Lake in Noble County. Constructed in 2014, the 6,378-square-foot home includes seven bedrooms, six full bathrooms, one half bathroom and five garage spaces.

Inside, large windows line the two-story living room adorned with wood beams and providing sweeping views of the backyard outdoor living space. To the left, the modern kitchen features an island with barstool seating, a spacious breakfast nook and a second cozy living room with a fireplace.

The “serene luxury” property sits on .73 acres on the shore of Seneca Lake. (Courtesy Photo/Ohio Lakefront Living Realty)

The “serene luxury” property sits on .73 acres on the shore of Seneca Lake. (Courtesy Photo/Ohio Lakefront Living Realty)

Inside the 6,378-square-foot Seneca Lake home. (Courtesy Photo/Ohio Lakefront Living Realty)

Inside the 6,378-square-foot Seneca Lake home. (Courtesy Photo/Ohio Lakefront Living Realty)

Inside the 6,378-square-foot Seneca Lake home. (Courtesy Photo/Ohio Lakefront Living Realty)

Inside the 6,378-square-foot Seneca Lake home. (Courtesy Photo/Ohio Lakefront Living Realty)

Inside the 6,378-square-foot Seneca Lake home. (Courtesy Photo/Ohio Lakefront Living Realty)

The “serene luxury” property sits on .73 acres on the shore of Seneca Lake. (Courtesy Photo/Ohio Lakefront Living Realty)

On the opposite end of the first level, the master bedroom features an en suite bathroom with a walk-in shower, a free-standing tub, two vanities and a walk-in closet. The bedroom connects to a screened-in porch on the deck’s top level. A butler’s pantry, a laundry room and two additional bedrooms round out the first floor.

Up the stairs, a custom children’s room is home to eight built-in bunk beds. Below the main floor, a finished level includes a bar, kitchenette, a third living room and double doors leading out to the main pool deck. Four additional bedrooms and a second laundry room fill out the lower level.

The “serene luxury” property sits on .73 acres on the shore of Seneca Lake. (Courtesy Photo/Ohio Lakefront Living Realty)

Inside the 6,378-square-foot Seneca Lake home. (Courtesy Photo/Ohio Lakefront Living Realty)

Inside the 6,378-square-foot Seneca Lake home. (Courtesy Photo/Ohio Lakefront Living Realty)

Inside the 6,378-square-foot Seneca Lake home. (Courtesy Photo/Ohio Lakefront Living Realty)

Inside the 6,378-square-foot Seneca Lake home. (Courtesy Photo/Ohio Lakefront Living Realty)

Inside the 6,378-square-foot Seneca Lake home. (Courtesy Photo/Ohio Lakefront Living Realty)

Inside the 6,378-square-foot Seneca Lake home. (Courtesy Photo/Ohio Lakefront Living Realty)

The “serene luxury” property sits on .73 acres on the shore of Seneca Lake. (Courtesy Photo/Ohio Lakefront Living Realty)

Learn more about the property listed by Ohio Lakefront Living Realty here.