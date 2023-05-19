BEXLEY, Ohio (WCMH) — A Bexley home near Jeffery Mansion is on the market for $2.2 million with Mediterranean-inspired architecture, abundant landscaping and a backyard pool.

Located at 277 N. Parkview Ave., the property sits on 1.17 acres, steps away from the Jeffery Park walking paths, pool and tennis courts. The home boasts a Mediterranean aesthetic with a stucco exterior and barrel tile roofing, coupled with European-style paving and shrubbery.

Built in 2000, the home spans 6,841 square feet across two stories with five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, two half bathrooms and a three-car garage. Inside, a double-door entryway opens to a two-story foyer that leads to the home’s living room, dining room, kitchen and two private offices.

The open floor plan is lined with floor-to-ceiling windows, providing natural lighting and views of the home’s expansive backyard. A first-floor balcony and a lower-level walkout lead to the property’s outdoor living space, complete with a patio and a pool.

Up the staircase, the primary bedroom features two large walk-in closets connected to a deluxe bathroom with a double vanity and a tub. Three spacious bedrooms round out the top floor. The lower level includes a game room, second living room, a kitchenette and the home’s fifth bedroom and full bathroom.

Learn more about the property and view additional photos here.