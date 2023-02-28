(WJW) – Keep your eyes on the sky this week. If the weather cooperates, you’ll be able to see some very bright planets.

FOX 8 viewer Tom Weiden shared a spectacular photo of Saturn and Jupiter. He says the picture was captured at about 1:15 a.m. on Monday from his backyard in Vermillion.

Saturn and Jupiter_ Courtesy: Tom Weiden

Local Astronomer Jay Reynold explains Jupiter has been visible most of the winter and is now sinking in the Western sky while Venus has risen over the last month.

“Jupiter is getting lower and lower every day and will be right next to Venus on the evening of March 1,” said Reynold. “The two planets will be super close (from) February 28 through March 3. But after March 2, Jupiter will be below Venus until Jupiter is lost in the glare of the Sun.”

You find the latest weather forecast before star gazing, here.

