[Watch related coverage on bald eagles and what they mean for the local ecosystem in the player above.]

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WJW) – Stars and Stripes, the bald eagle couple known for nesting by Redwood Elementary School in Avon Lake just welcomed a new eaglet to the world.

Their first egg of the season hatched around 6:49 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The egg was first spotted on Feb. 24. Since then, two more eggs have also been laid.

They have birthed more than a dozen eaglets near the school since 2015.

You can keep track of the eagle family in real time on YouTube.