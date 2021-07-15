Look-alike THC cereal seized in Ashtabula County drug bust

News

Can you spot the difference?

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

JEFFERSON, Ohio (WJW) – The Crime Enforcement Agency of Ashtabula County (CEAAC) announced a bust Wednesday that netted large quantities of drugs, cash, and guns.

According to a press release, the CEAAC executed a search warrant for the bedroom of a teenager in Colebrook Township.

Investigators seized Percocet tablets, THC wax dabs, and $2,100.

That search led to another Colebrook Township location.

Inside a vehicle, investigators say they found mushrooms, ecstasy tablets, and THC cereal.

The CEAAC did not say if they made any arrests.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral