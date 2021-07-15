Look-alike THC cereal seized in Ashtabula County drug bust

Can you spot the difference?

JEFFERSON, Ohio (WJW) – The Crime Enforcement Agency of Ashtabula County (CEAAC) announced a bust Wednesday that netted large quantities of drugs, cash, and guns.

According to a press release, the CEAAC executed a search warrant for the bedroom of a teenager in Colebrook Township.

Investigators seized Percocet tablets, THC wax dabs, and $2,100.

That search led to another Colebrook Township location.

Inside a vehicle, investigators say they found mushrooms, ecstasy tablets, and THC cereal.

The CEAAC did not say if they made any arrests.