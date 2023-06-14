[Editor’s Note: The video above highlights the birth of deer in FOX 8’s Gabe Spiegel’s backyard.]

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WJW) – An unusual squirrel was spotted in Fairview Park.

FOX 8 viewer Melissa O’Conner sent us these photos of a white squirrel. O’Connor says she spotted the rare critter in her backyard near Morton Park.

Courtesy: Melissa O’ Conner

In 2021, FOX 8’s sister station, NBC 4, in Columbus, reported on the presence of white squirrels spotted all over central Ohio.

According to their report, white squirrels are generally eastern gray squirrels that have white coats due to various types of genetic mutations. White squirrels are either known as albino or leucistic. The difference? Albino squirrels have no dark pigments on their bodies and distinctive red eyes, whereas squirrels with white coats and dark eyes are called leucistic.

While albino and white-colored animals are unusual to see, their presence in and around Northeast Ohio has been documented across social media and by local news outlets. Particularly, albino deer.

Millcreek Metroparks in Youngstown has been home to several white deer over the years.

Just last year, FOX 8 reported on three baby deer born just outside of Millcreek Metroparks, including one that was albino.

Other animals with the rare color pigment that have made news headlines include an albino porcupine, swell shark, turtle, and raccoon – just to name a few.