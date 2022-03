CLEVELAND (WJW) – We have sad news to pass along, especially for long-time viewers of Channel 8.

Former WJW anchor Dave Buckel has passed away. His family confirmed the news with FOX 8.

Dave passed away at his home in Naples, Florida last week.

He was a reporter and anchor for Channel 8 from 1965 until he retired in 1997.

He was married to his wife, Marilyn, for 63 years and they had three children. Dave was 85 years old.