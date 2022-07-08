Courtesy: Solon Police Department

SOLON, Ohio (WJW) – The Solon Police Department is mourning the loss of a longtime K9 officer.

The department shared on social media the news that retired K9 Stryker has passed away.

Stryker served the City of Solon from 2010 to 2019.

“That’s a long working career,” said Lt. Bill Vajdich. “He was better than the average (police) dog.”

According to the department, Stryker and his handler, Ptl. Matt Troyer, were instrumental in many felony cases over the years. The pair were also adored by children and the community during many special events.

After retiring, Stryker continued to live with Ptl. Troyer and his family until his passing.