Longtime director of Shaw High School marching band resigns

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW)– Donshon Wilson resigned from his position as the director of the Shaw High School marching band, the East Cleveland School District announced on Wednesday.

Wilson, who is also stepping down as the director of communications and technology for the school, served as director of the mighty marching Cardinals since 2004.

During his time leading the students, the band earned more than 250 first-place honors in competitions. They played at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, the 2006 All American Army High School Football Game in San Antonio and the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers Championship parade.

“The district wishes Mr. Wilson the very best in his future endeavors. The road he paved and the examples he set will live on among the band for years to come. Mr. Donshon Wilson epitomizes the very best of what the Mighty Shaw Cardinal Marching Band has to offer. Once a Cardinal…always a Cardinal; you are Shaw High School, you are the definition of success,” the district said in a statement.