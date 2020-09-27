Longtime Cleveland City Councilman Matt Zone resigning to take new job

CLEVELAND – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned Cleveland City Councilman Matt Zone is resigning after nearly 20 years in office to take another job.

Zone is leaving his council seat to become Executive Director of the Thriving Communities Institute and will serve as Senior Vice President of the Western Reserve Land Conservancy.

“I love this city and I am not going anywhere,” Zone told the I-Team Sunday morning. “I just felt after nearly two decades it was time to move on.”

He said he will leave his position Nov. 18.

“This was a difficult decision to make, I love serving this community, and particulary, the passionate members who call her home, but I’m excited about the next chapter,” Zone added.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: