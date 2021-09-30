Longtime area bus driver retires after 45 years with perfect driving record

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A longtime Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority bus driver pulled his bus into the station for the last time on Wednesday.

Godwin McNeal has spent the last 45 years serving the community as an RTA bus operator. Not only that, but he also finished his career with a perfect driving record.

McNeal logged over 1.3 million miles during his time on the road and never had a preventable accident, ETA officials say.

“He is the definition of a professional operator, with a passion for serving his customers and a safe driving record that cannot be matched. We’re really going to miss seeing him around the district. He has such a great outlook on things, it shines through in everything he does,” says Nick Biggar, the director of RTA’s Hayden District.

To honor his retirement, police escorted McNeal into the parking lot and staff members cheered him on.

McNeal reflects on his time with RTA in the video above.