Longest-stay resident at Ohio animal shelter finally gets a home

TOLEDO, Ohio (WJW) – It took nearly a year but Patches the dog finally has her forever home.

She was the longest-stay resident at the Toledo Humane Society.

Patches was there for 300 days, after more than a year at another animal shelter.

When staff and volunteers learned Patches found a home, they all wanted to make sure they got a chance to say goodbye and get some snuggles and some of her “pig snorts.”

“Congratulations, Patches, on finding your forever home, and we can’t wait to see all your new adventures outside of shelter life. It’s about time!” staff wrote in a Facebook post.