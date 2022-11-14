(WJW)- Longtime Days of Our Lives actor and Jennifer Aniston‘s father, John Aniston, has died.

Monday, Jennifer Aniston confirmed the news on her Instagram.

She shared a black and white photo and said, “You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace – and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now.”

According to Internet Movie Database, the long-time actor was 89 and was best known for his role as Victor Kiriakis in Days of our Lives, but “years before joining the show as Victor, he auditioned for the role of Doug Williams on the series.”

Jennifer Aniston ended her post by saying, “I’ll love you till the end of time.⁣”