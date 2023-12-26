**Related Video Above: Moon shines brightly over Cleveland last November.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The final full moon of the year is upon us.

Called a “cold moon,” it’s also one of the longest full moons of the year. On Tuesday night, those in Northeast Ohio may be able to catch it at full illumination at about 7:30 p.m., according to Space.com.

“If you’re walking out to your car Tuesday or Wednesday, take 10 seconds and look for the full moon. Notice how high it is? It’s nearly straight above us,” astronomer Jay Reynolds told FOX 8 in a statement.

In the northern hemisphere, the moon is currently at its highest point and traces its longest path, hence it being dubbed the “long night moon,” the Old Farmer’s Almanac reported.

File photo: Full Moon. (Getty Images)

But is weather in Northeast Ohio going to cooperate enough for optimal viewing?

FOX 8 meteorologists are forecasting scattered rain and some fog in the area on Tuesday evening, but that doesn’t mean the moon can’t pop through. Wednesday, too, could see some rain. Find the latest forecast right here.

Look for the next another long full moon, a “wolf moon,” coming Jan. 25.