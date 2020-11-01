Long lines continue for final weekend of early voting in Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Long lines Saturday morning into the afternoon, did not deter Maria Chandler from casting her ballot at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections in Downtown Cleveland.

“It’s very important to me. It’s very important and it’s time for a change,” Chandler said. “We need positive things going on right now, but everyone needs to vote and I’m glad I came out here standing in this long line today to come vote.”

With only two more days of early voting in Ohio, time is of the essence for many.

“I’m a truck driver, so I wasn’t gonna be here on Nov. 3rd,” said one voter today.

Also during these final days, Democratic state lawmakers reiterating their concern that an earlier ballot counting deadline set by Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose for the Nov. 3 elections could lead to a rushed process, that could be prone to errors.

State Rep. Bride Rose Sweeney of Cleveland predicted the large lines, and went on to say, “Not every county has these lines and that’s not fair. We fought throughout this General Assembly for better voting conditions with legislation responsive to the pandemic, amendments to bills, advocacy for the people we represent, and it fell on uninterested ears.”

Earlier this month, LaRose, a Republican, told election officials they had until Nov. 18 to complete their official ballot count; that’s six days sooner than the deadline set by state law.

LaRose went on to say, “If instead we allow the county boards the maximum period of time to conduct the official canvass, as you appear to suggest, a recount could very well force Ohio to miss those deadlines set in state and federal law for awarding its electors.”

Experts say a recount scenario is unlikely, but possible, with polls still showing a tight race in Ohio between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic former Vice-President Joe Biden.

