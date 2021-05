CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A letter dated July 1978 in a desk at FOX 8 referenced a time capsule buried on the east side of the property.

The letter was only found recently, so FOX 8’s Suzanne Stratford worked with some treasure hunters to find it.

See what they found in the video above.

What would you put in a 2020-2021 time capsule?

Show us here.