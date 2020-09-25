London officer shot and killed inside police station

LONDON (AP) — A British police officer has been shot dead inside a London police station while detaining a suspect. London’s Metropolitan Police force said the officer was shot at the Croydon Custody Center in the south of the city early Friday.
The 23-year-old man being detained was also shot and is in a critical condition in a hospital.
The force said no police weapons were fired.
The force has launched a murder inquiry and the independent police watchdog is also investigating.
It is rare for police officers to be shot and killed in the U.K., which has strict firearms laws. The last London police officer killed in the line of duty was fatally stabbed in March 2017.
