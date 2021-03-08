Logos revealed for the NBA All-Star game in Cleveland in 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The NBA has revealed the logos for the 2022 All-Star game in Cleveland.

The game will be held on Sunday, February 20 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

The design features the Terminal Tower on Public Square in downtown Cleveland and three stars for the three Cleveland-hosted NBA All-Star games.

Those were held in 1981 at the Richfield Coliseum, 1997 at the Gund Arena, and now the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for 2022.

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ font and team colors are also incorporated into the primary logo scheme. The secondary logos feature a star design with the Terminal Tower and team colors.

