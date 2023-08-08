MASSILLON, Ohio (WJW) — The Stark County Prosecutor’s Office is not going to file charges against a handful of teens who were involved in an alleged Massillon Washington High School football team hazing incident.

Stark County Prosecuting Attorney Kyle L. Stone says the office has determined the June 26 incident amounts to “locker room horseplay that went too far,” saying the behavior is inexcusable but not criminal.

According to a police report, the alleged victim lost “his flip flops” and “his shorts” and was left “naked” below the waist in the incident. A video of the incident was reportedly shared on social media but was deleted.

The school’s Head Coach Nate Moore was initially placed on leave without pay due to a lack of supervision, but has since been reinstated.

WJW photo

Read Stone’s full statement regarding the office’s findings below:

“On Friday, July 14, we received information from Massillon Police Department regarding an incident involving the Massillon Washington High School football team. My office completed a thorough review of the information provided, in addition to meeting with the victim and his family. Upon completion of said review, it is the determination of this office there will be no charges filed against the players seen participating in what has been deemed locker room horseplay that went too far. While this behavior is inexcusable, it doesn’t rise to the level of criminality. Our investigation does however continue into the dissemination of this incident. We take the sharing of imagery of children in vulnerable states very seriously, and will apply the law accordingly.”