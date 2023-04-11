MOGADORE, Ohio (WJW) — Mogadore schools and the local library were locked down Tuesday as a precaution after a .40-caliber bullet shell was discovered near school property.

The spent round was found on the property of Synthomer, a manufacturer whose South Cleveland Avenue facility is across from the Mogadore Junior/Senior High School, a representative of that company told police just before 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The schools and the nearby Mogadore branch of the Akron-Summit County Public Library were locked down “as a precautionary measure,” reads a Tuesday news release from Mogadore police Chief Todd Higgins.

“After an extensive search of the facility and grounds by law enforcement, no credible threat was found,” the chief wrote.