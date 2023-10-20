CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Heights High School and Monticello Middle School have been on lockdown for about two hours, a city spokesperson said Friday.
“The lockdowns were triggered by online threats to both schools,” city spokesperson Mike Thomas told FOX 8 News on Friday afternoon. “Detectives are working to determine the credibility of these threats.”
Students were placed under a level 2 lockdown on Friday.
That’s when class continues as usual, but students remain in their classrooms while all exterior and interior doors are locked, as previously explained by the Cleveland Heights-University Heights School District. Movement inside the school is only allowed by announcement from administrators.
