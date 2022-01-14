‘Lock your doors’: Sheriff warns drivers about rise in car thefts

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – The Lake County sheriff says they are noticing an increase in suspects trying to steal cars and take valuable out of unlocked vehicles.

“What we’re seeing is a lot more car break-ins,” Sheriff Frank Leonbruno said.

He said on Monday, his office assisted Painesville police after several reports were made about suspects attempting to get into vehicles in a housing development.



“There was a group of individuals that came in to the area to steal cars,” the sheriff said.

Alert neighbors called 911 and law enforcement officials quickly responded. Three suspects were apprehended and charges are pending.

Lake County sheriff officials say they are increasing patrols and are encouraging residents to call law enforcement officials right away if they notice anything suspicious.



“Lock your doors. Lock your cars and don’t leave valuables in your car at night,” the sheriff said. “As always, we encourage everyone to be alert and be involved. As a Lake County community, we will work together to send a message that crime is not acceptable here in our neighborhoods. We cannot prevent all crime, but we can prevent many of them just by increasing our own personal security. And when crime occurs, we will work together to bring those offenders to justice.”