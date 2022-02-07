Location selected for Ohio US Senate, governor primary debates

**Watch our interview last month with Gov. DeWine in the video, above**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Ohio Debate Commission has selected the location where primary debates for mid-term elections will be held this spring.

Central State University in Wilberforce will be home to the debates between US Senate candidates and Ohio gubernatorial candidates. They’ll take the stage in The Paul Robeson Cultural & Performing Arts Center.

US Senate candidates for Republican nomination are State Senator Matt Dolan, businessman Mike Gibbons, Bill Graham, former State Treasurer Josh Mandel, Neil Patel, Mark Pukita, former chair of the Ohio Republican Party Jane Timken and author J.D. Vance. Democratic candidates are attorney Morgan Harper, Traci Johnson, Congressman Tim Ryan and LaShondra Tinsley. They’ll debate on Monday, March 28.

Senator Rob Portman’s retirement leaves a seat open in Ohio’s US Senate.

The candidates seeking the Democratic Party nomination for Ohio Governor are former Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley and former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley. Republican gubernatorial office-seekers are Joe Blystone, a central Ohio farmer; incumbent Governor Mike DeWine; former State Representative Ron Hood and former Congressman Jim Renacci. They’ll debate on Tuesday, March 29.

Gov. DeWine is seeking his second 4-year term.

Moderators have not yet been chosen or announced.

Guests will be socially distanced in the 1000 seat theater. The debates will be made available and free for broadcast and live-streaming to reach as many voters and parts of the state as possible.

If you’d like to submit a question or register for tickets, you can do that here at a later date to be announced.