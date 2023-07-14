WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Heinen’s has issued a voluntary recall of a batch of its Fresh Ground Cashew Butter because it may contain undeclared peanuts or almonds, posing a risk to those with allergies.

Products from the affected batch were sold at Heinen’s stores in Ohio and Illinois and have a UPC of 2-09530-40773-4 and a sell-by date of Aug. 27, 2023.

Heinen’s Fresh Ground Cashew Butter (Ohio Department of Agriculture)

Those who bought the product should discard it and go back to Heinen’s for a full refund. To reach the customer relations team, call 1-855-475-2300, extension 2337 or email customerrelations@heinens.com.

The company initiated the recall after discovering the packaging did not have a warning about the potential allergens. Only the products with the Aug. 27 sell-by date are affected, according to a news release from the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

No illnesses have been reported to date, according to the release.