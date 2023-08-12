AURORA, Ohio (WJW) — World War II veteran Albert Grimm celebrated his 100th birthday Saturday, with friends, family and even a local mayor stopping by to help in the festivities.

They came together to celebrate the honorable man at a care center in Aurora, with Grimm’s son speaking on how much all of the support means, thanking everyone in attendance (as seen in the video above).

WJW photo

Grimm served in the military from 1943 to 1946 and moved to Warrensville Heights following the war to raise his family

The mayor of Aurora presented Grimm with a special proclamation on his special day and the local fire department and police offered him a drive by salute.