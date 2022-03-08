Local woman warns community after she was victim of hit-and-run in Avon

AVON, Ohio (WJW) – A woman is warning people to be on alert after she was the victim of a hit-and-run in Avon.

Amanda Lenz, of Grafton, said she was stopped at a stop light on Route 83 Sunday night when a car hit her from behind.

“When he hit us, he hit us pretty hard. I hit the steering wheel with my chest,” Lenz said.

Lenz said a man got out of a maroon Ford Taurus and approached her car.

“He came up to my window and asked me if I was calling cops and then he just left,” Lenz said.

Lenz said several witnesses saw the car head towards Route 20 in North Ridgeville.

“I’m just hurting really bad. I have bruised ribs, bruised chest, bruised stomach. Now I have to see an orthopedic doctor to see if I have any other fractures,” Lenz said.

A police report indicated the car had no license plate.

Now, Lenz is warning drivers to be on alert in the surrounding communities.

“The fact that he had no license plate, he was hiding something. I want to get the word out there that he is out there,” Lenz said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Avon police.