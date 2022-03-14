Local woman thankful for donors who helped her family with genetic kidney disease

MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) – Sheri Beck-Eyssen knows first-hand the compassion of an organ donor — it’s what saved her life.

“My goal is to really get the word out there and say, you know, if you can do anything, donate,” she said.

Sheri was just a teenager when she noticed something wasn’t right.

“I was having some lower back pain. I also had some challenges with urinary tract infection and things of that nature,” Sheri said.

At 16, she was diagnosed with Polycystic Kidney Disease, or PKD. The common inherited disease comes from a dominant gene, says her surgeon, Cleveland Clinic Dr. Venkatesh Krishnamurthi.

“Basically, it’s a mechanical problem. The kidneys become overtaken by cysts and they lose functioning kidney tissue and the patients need dialysis or transplant,” Krishnamurthi said.

Her grandmother and father also had the disease, but doctors found she also had a rarer kidney condition called horseshoe kidney.

“It’s basically during development, instead of the kidneys remaining separate, they end up fusing together,” Krishnamurthi said.

Sheri went to college with PKD but got sicker and by the time she was getting her master’s, she needed a transplant.

“It was a family friend and she had said from the beginning, you know, ‘I’m destined to do this for you,”‘ Sheri said.

That was in 2010. A few years later, her older brother was also diagnosed with PKD and received a cadaver kidney this past December. Again, Dr. Krishnamurthi did the operation.

“It’s just unbelievable that our entire journey through the Cleveland Clinic has been with similar doctors,” said Sheri.

Her father also received a transplant after years of dialysis and the disease has brought their family closer together.

“It bonded us together even more. You know, when you’re on this journey and you can help educate one another and really just kind of share in the efforts of it and what’s to come, it’s nice,” she said.

She now enjoys her life with her husband in Medina and is beyond thankful.

“Your chances of a long life and a healthy one are incredibly positive because of donation,” Sheri said.

Dr. Krishnamurthi says about 40% to 50% of patients with PKD won’t need dialysis or a transplant because the cysts don’t end up overtaking their kidneys.