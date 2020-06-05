Local woman serenaded by Frank Sinatra tribute singer for her 100th birthday

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Just because you’re a little older, doesn’t mean that you ain’t got that swing.

Ethel Matilda Sirkot is 100 years old today.

And throughout her long and full life, music has always played a big part.

Especially Frank Sinatra, there’s just something about Frankie that well, just makes Ethel smile.

Frank of course has passed on, but Sinatra tribute artist Michael Sonata was more than happy to step in.

“It’s a pleasure to do this for her,” Sonata said before singing Happy Birthday, Ol’ Blue Eyes style.

Ethyl lived by herself until just a little while ago before moving into Saint Mary-of-the-Woods assisted living center.

And like many people in senior care, these days she’s had to adjust to not seeing her family in person and up close because of COVID-19.

But that hasn’t stopped her from learning some new tricks like Zoom and Facebook to keep in touch.

“You’re with a group and you enjoy being with them,” she said. “I have a big family.”

And that big family includes her son Danny and his sister Denise.

Danny says his mom has always been an incredible woman and good music has always been with her.

“All of her brothers and sisters of which there were six, were all great dancers and so were my parents, so it’s always been a great part of their life whether it’s going to the different ballrooms around the city or whatever,” Danny said.

Ethyl grew up on the west side of Cleveland and has spent all of those 100 years here.

She says what’s always kept her going is family, faith, laughter and of course a good tune. All of those together make 100 years seem to just fly by like the summer wind.

“Enjoy every minute that you’re here on earth, just enjoy it,” Ethyl said.

After her serenade, Ethyl celebrated her birthday with her friends at Saint Mary’s.

Michael Sonata by the way has a solo Sinatra tribute show on July 10 at the Music Box Supper Club in Cleveland. Click here for more.