Local woman pushes through adversity after suffering life-altering injury

(WJW) — A plane crash left a local woman with a life-altering injury. Now, she uses what she lost as a source of strength to push through adversity.

Joci Scott and her family were traveling from Akron to Rhode Island last summer in a private plane. Her father was piloting and was forced to make a rough emergency landing less than one mile from the Hudson Regional Airport in Wappinger, New York.

All four members of the family were taken to various hospitals based on the severity of their injuries.

However, Joci was the only one with long-lasting injuries. She suffered a spinal cord injury, paralyzing her from the waist down.

Now, although Joci's world has changed, she is still following her dreams and inspiring others across the nation.

