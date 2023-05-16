BRATENAHL, Ohio (WJW) – A FOX 8 viewer hopes video will help track down a man suspected of taking a package from a woman’s porch in Bratenahl.

The incident happened on May 3 in the 9600 block of Lakeshore Blvd.

“I am determined to find this thief!” Stacey Kelker wrote on TikTok. “On two occasions this clipboard bandit came on our property in Bratenahl, Ohio and stole a package.”

Video and photos of the suspect show the man carrying a laptop or clipboard in his left hand.

Police were unable to track down any vehicles in the area that may have been linked to the suspect.

Kelker says he took a box with an expensive item – an $800 CBCS-Sudbury Crozier with Case-Cross.

Kelker said the same man was at her home at the end of March, however, FOX 8 asked Bratenahl police for a copy of a report for that incident, which they said they didn’t have.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (216)681-1234.