CLEVELAND (WJW) — Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, drug overdose deaths are making a dramatic surge.

So when a local woman discovered what she suspected were dangerous street drugs, she turned to the FOX 8 I-TEAM.

With the help of Cleveland police, Carl Monday unravels the story of a suspicious powdery substance, a man’s untimely death and a woman in fear for her life.

You can watch his investigative report in the video above.