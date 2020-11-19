Local woman learns she has cancer after routine colonoscopy delayed due to pandemic

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The pandemic has forced people to make some tough choices when it comes to their health.

It was a decision that was out of Rosanna Barth’s control: putting off scheduling her routine colonoscopy earlier this year.

“I was getting ready to make an appointment for the colonoscopy and then the pandemic hit,” she recalled.

Once elective procedures resumed, the 65-year-old underwent a colonoscopy in September, where two polyps were discovered, one of which was a 1 ½ inch long mass.

A biopsy would reveal stage-one cancer. The mass was later surgically removed.

“It was done through laparoscopic, so minimally invasive. Done on a Monday and I was home on a Wednesday,” said Barth.

The wife, mother and grandmother, who is from Independence, did the right thing by scheduling the critical procedure, because had she delayed, it could’ve proven fatal, according to the chairman of colorectal surgery at the Cleveland Clinic, Dr. Scott R. Steele.

He says it’s a move, unfortunately many patients are doing, during the pandemic, putting off elective procedures.

“…she had actually had a negative screen colonoscopy ten years earlier, came in and was completely asymptomatic,” he said.

“Throughout this entire last year, we’ve seen an overall decrease in the number of patients that have come in to get their required screening tests.”

Colorectal cancer is between the second or third leading cause of cancer related death in the United States.

One of its most visible victims, Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman, who died at the age of 43 back in August.

For years, the recommended age to first get a colonoscopy was 50. That number now lowered.

“Based on the American Cancer Society and now the US multi-task force society’s recommended that screening for colorectal cancer drop down to 45,” said Dr. Steele.

He adds no one should be apprehensive about coming into a medical facility for preventive, elective screenings, as it is safe to return.

Something Rosanna Barth can attest to, “I’m blessed to have a beautiful family and they’re the ones that kept me going.”

The American Cancer Society estimates that 12% of colorectal cancer cases this year will be diagnosed in people younger than 50, largely because precancerous growths weren’t detected in early stages before becoming malignant.

