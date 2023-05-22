CLEVELAND – (WJW) An Olmsted Township woman was sentenced Monday to nearly a year behind bars for animal cruelty, after investigators say close to two dozen cats were found dead inside her home.

Kelly Kuliga and her attorney told the judge prior to sentencing she was remorseful for her actions.

“I truly apologize for what happened,” Kuliga said during her sentencing hearing in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court.

Prosecutors showed police body camera video to the judge. The video showed several dead animals on the floor of the house. Prosecutors say the animals had no food and no water. The Cleveland APL rescued several animals inside the home. The animals rescued were sick and needed medical care.

“This is horrific by any stretch of the imagination,” said Judge Nancy Margaret Russo. “You clearly knew it was wrong. I do not believe probation is appropriate.” The judge ruled that Kuliga must serve 360 days behind bars.

The judge also ordered Kuliga to reimburse the Cleveland APL for the money they spent caring for the rescued animals.