Local woman drowns while kayaking at Great Smoky Mountains National Park

CHEROKEE, N.C. (AP) — Officials at Great Smoky Mountains National Park say an Ohio woman drowned while kayaking in the Oconaluftee River along North Carolina’s western border.

News outlets report that park officials said companions of the kayaker notified park rangers around 2:15 p.m. Thursday that she disappeared underwater and didn’t resurface.

Officials identified the kayaker as 34-year-old Megan Thompson of Cleveland Heights, Ohio.

Witnesses said Thompson floated over swift rapids before being pinned between a fallen tree and the river bank. It took emergency responders about 40 minutes to free Thompson and bring her to shore, where park officials say she was pronounced dead.

