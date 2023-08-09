WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) – Police in Westlake are warning parents about drugs disguised as candy, and said their officers have had several recent encounters with the dangerous combination.

“We just want parents to be aware that these candy-looking pills are actually illegal narcotics such as methamphetamine and ecstasy. Talk to your kids about this,” reads a Facebook post from the police.

According to the post, the candies are colored in soft pastels, similar to Smarties. The shapes are cartoon characters and brand name logos, such as Netflix and Facebook logos, and Bart Simpson’s face.

Credit: Westlake Police

Credit: Westlake Police

Credit: Westlake Police

Credit: Westlake Police

Officials said the Bart Simpson and Netflix tabs tested as being “fully composed of methamphetamine.”

“If you notice these in your home, be educated on what you are dealing with,” the post continues. “Accepting a colorful candy from someone may be a mistake.”