PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — The writers and actors strike in Hollywood and New York got a show of support Sunday in Northeast Ohio.

Members with SAG-AFTRA Ohio-Pittsburgh held a rally in Parma to support striking actors and writers.

The groups said they usually hold a picnic for members, but this year they wanted to show support and solidarity with striking workers.

Those who attended Sunday’s rally said they hope for a fair deal soon, but for that to happen, they said studio executives have to be willing to pay actors and writers more.

“We just want a little tiny slice of the pie,” said Mike Kraft at Sunday’s rally. “We’re no Hollywood here, we’re not New York, we’re smaller here in Cleveland and Pittsburgh but we do certainly support everything that is happening nationally with our union brothers and sisters,” Kraft said.

“Performers are asking for minimum earnings to keep up with inflation and compensation that

reflects the value they bring to streaming platforms as new business models have eroded the

residuals actors depend on to make ends meet between jobs,” said Brian Lysell with Ohio-Pittsburgh SAG_AFTRA. “They also want protections put in place so that AI can’t be used to add their voices or likenesses in new projects without their consent.”

The writers went on strike in May, followed by actors in July shutting down work on nearly all of Hollywood’s upcoming scripted TV and film projects.