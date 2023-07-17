(WJW) – Local investigators posing as an underage girl online led to the arrest of an Ashtabula man.

Officials say on Tuesday afternoon, July 11, an undercover operation targeted child sex predators.

Investigators from the Ohio State Highway Patrol worked on a popular social media platform where a 50-year-old man, now identified as Gary M. Cowell, allegedly engaged in conversations and asked undercover officers to meet up with the intent of performing sexual acts, said officials.

According to a press release, when Cowell arrived at a predetermined location to meet up with what he allegedly thought was an underage girl, he was instead met by Ohio State troopers who took him into custody.

“We conduct details like this in an effort to reduce the presence of online child predators and the exploitation of children in our communities,” said Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent in the release. “Through these collaborations, we focus on our shared mission to stop child exploitation and educate Ohioans on human trafficking.”

Cowell has been charged with importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, and possessing criminal tools. All three are felony charges.