[In the player above, watch previous coverage from FOX 8 sister station WKBN.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) – FOX 8 News is looking for answers after it was noticed that several American Commodore locations in Northeast Ohio have closed, and it is unclear if they will reopen.

A sign posted on the door at the Parma location reads, “Unfortunately, our entire system is down. We will be closed Sunday 8/6/23. All returns will be due 8/7/23. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

According to FOX 8 sister station WKBN, both American Commodore stores in Boardman and Niles are also closed.

According to WKBN, a sign posted at the Niles store reads, “Due to unforeseen circumstances, American Commodore Tuxedo will be closed Sunday, 8/6/23 We apologize for any inconvenience.”

American Commodore has Northeast Ohio storefronts located in Parma, North Olmsted, Orange Village, Strongsville, Solon, Fairlawn, Cuyahoga Falls and Mentor.

FOX 8 News has reached out to several local stores and American Commodore, but has not yet heard back.