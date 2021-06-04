Local Tuskegee Airmen Asa Newman dies at 102

**Watch the video above to learn how Asa Newman is being honored at Cleveland Hopkins Airport.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Asa Newman, a decorated and documented original member of the Tuskegee Airmen, died at the age of 102 according to his nephew, Maurice Newman.

Born in Cleveland in 1918, Newman graduated from East High School in 1936 and moved to Chicago to attend college.

Newman served as part of the 99th Pursuit Squadron serving during World War II in Italy and North Africa. As part of the Tuskegee Airmen, Newman was among America’s first black military aviators.

After the war his nephew said he worked for the IRS, then later in nuclear research at the University of Chicago and Fermilab.

Newman was honored by the city of Aurora during his 102th birthday drive-by parade last year where he received more than 3,800 birthday cards from all 50 states and some from overseas. Newman proudly saluted each car that drove by during his birthday parade.

According to Newman’s nephew a memorial service will be held June 11 at 1 p.m. at the Crown Hill Mausoleum at 8592 Darrow Road, Twinsburg, Ohio 44087.