SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) — Triplets from Mahoning County have finished at the top of their graduating class.

According to a press release, Caydin and Sadie Barker are valedictorians of the 2023 Sebring High School graduating class. Their brother Gage was named salutatorian of the class.

Caydin and Sadie both finished with 4.0 GPAs, while Gage finished with a 3.784 GPA.

Caydin plans to attend the University of Cincinnati to major in electrical engineering and get his master’s degree in business administration. Sadie also is going to attend the University of Cincinnati to get a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering and continue to law school to become a patent attorney. Gage has plans to join an apprenticeship program to become an electrical lineman or a different trade.

The parents of the triplets are Paul and Becky Barker.

Mallory Harshman and Brayden Whaley also finished as valedictorians with 4.0 GPAs. Harshman plans to attend Kent State University to study nursing. Whaley plans to attend the University of Mount Union to major in computer science.