GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Living with daily dialysis is hard. A person is hooked up to a machine that filters their blood because their kidneys can’t do it on their own.

It was the reality for Serah Murumba for more than 10 years. Even though her kidneys began failing her when she was in her early 20s, Serah says she had too many things to do to let it stop her.

“I was full-time, three days a week. I kept working. I kept taking care of my child and I had this newfound side job, which was dialysis three times a week,” she said.

Serah manages the intensive care unit at Cleveland Clinic Marymount Hospital where she does everything from caring for patients to ordering supplies.

She was also raising a young daughter and was performing a juggling act all the time between caring for herself and caring for others.

Serah needed a kidney badly and after years of waiting and three possible matches that didn’t turn out, she says it was her family and faith that wouldn’t let her give up hope.

Two years ago, at the height of the pandemic, she got that call.

“I went on the floor and I prayed and said, ‘God… if it’s mine, let me receive it and if it’s not mine, prepare the person it’s meant to be. Prepare them so they’re ready for it,'” Serah said.

It’s been two years since Serah received her transplant and her health has dramatically improved.

This Sunday will be the first time she’ll be able to take part in the Gift of Life Walk at Blossom Music Center as a transplant recipient.

She says it’s important that people realize the change they can bring to someone’s life with organ donation.

“Sometimes people feel that, oh, getting someone’s organs is bad or whatever, but people volunteer to be donors. When we pass on, we’re not going to need the organs that we have and it’s important that people realize that,” Serah said.

Serah and her walking crew of 15 friends and family have raised more than $1,000 to help educated people about giving the gift of life.

She’s always glad to share her journey with others because it’s a lesson about faith. It’s a lesson that her friends, and especially her daughter, have shared with her and passed on.

Learn more about the Gift of Life Walk/Run here.