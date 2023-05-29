AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A 14-year-old was held at gunpoint and had his shoes stolen Friday afternoon at an Akron park.

According to police, the teen tells them he was approached by at least five males on the basketball court at Patterson Park at about 1:30 p.m.

The victim says one of the suspects, was wearing a mask and pointed an AR-15-style weapon while demanding the shoes.

According to police, the victim complied. The suspect then fled the scene in a dark gray car, believed to have a spoiler on the back.

The suspects were described as males around 17-23 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

Tips can also be provided anonymously in the following ways:

The Summit County Crimestoppers, call 330-434-COPS

Text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637

Download the Akron PD app and submit information by texting Tips411